    US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202422, "Bering Sea tow," MK1 Jasen Newman

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Crew members of the Coast Guard Cutter ALEX HALEY rescue a disabled fishing vessel in the Bering Sea with eight people aboard, towing them to safety near Adak, Alaska. The fishing vessel, Aleutian No. 1, lost propulsion after a line became entangled in its propeller. Battling heavy weather, the crew of the ALEX HALEY towed the incapacitated vessel over 160 nautical miles to safety.
    US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202422, "Bering Sea tow," MK1 Jasen Newman, oil, 14 x 18 inches

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 12:23
    Photo ID: 8369346
    VIRIN: 240429-G-VR869-1022
    Resolution: 3000x2320
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    search and rescue
    Alex Haley
    Bering Sea
    commercial vessel
    COGAP artwork

