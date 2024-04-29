Crew members of the Coast Guard Cutter ALEX HALEY rescue a disabled fishing vessel in the Bering Sea with eight people aboard, towing them to safety near Adak, Alaska. The fishing vessel, Aleutian No. 1, lost propulsion after a line became entangled in its propeller. Battling heavy weather, the crew of the ALEX HALEY towed the incapacitated vessel over 160 nautical miles to safety.

US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202422, "Bering Sea tow," MK1 Jasen Newman, oil, 14 x 18 inches

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 12:23 Photo ID: 8369346 VIRIN: 240429-G-VR869-1022 Resolution: 3000x2320 Size: 5.8 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN