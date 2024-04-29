Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202421, "Semper fortis," Priscilla Messner-Patterson

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Coast Guard canine Buda and his handler, a maritime enforcement specialist, engage in vertical delivery helicopter training over the open seas. Vertical delivery training exercises such as this epitomize the dangerous missions the Coast Guard undertakes and captures the riveting bond between humans and canines—a bond intrinsic to the success of the mission. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202421, "Semper fortis," Priscilla Messner-Patterson, watercolor, 14 x 11 inches

    helicopter
    canine
    vertical delivery
    maritime enforcement specialist
    COGAP artwork

