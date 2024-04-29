Coast Guard canine Buda and his handler, a maritime enforcement specialist, engage in vertical delivery helicopter training over the open seas. Vertical delivery training exercises such as this epitomize the dangerous missions the Coast Guard undertakes and captures the riveting bond between humans and canines—a bond intrinsic to the success of the mission. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202421, "Semper fortis," Priscilla Messner-Patterson, watercolor, 14 x 11 inches

