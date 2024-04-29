Theodore Roosevelt Departs Thailand

LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (April 28, 2024) U.S. Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) prepare to depart Laem Chabang, Thailand, April 28, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt was in Thailand for a scheduled port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional alliances. Theodore Roosevelt is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine and is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ikia Walker)

