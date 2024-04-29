Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theodore Roosevelt Departs Thailand [Image 4 of 5]

    Theodore Roosevelt Departs Thailand

    LAEM CHABANG, THAILAND

    04.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (April 28, 2024) A tug boat pulls alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as it prepares to depart Laem Chabang, Thailand, April 28, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt was in Thailand for a scheduled port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional alliances. Theodore Roosevelt is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine and is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Departs Thailand [Image 5 of 5], by SA Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG 9

