LAEM CHABANG, Thailand (April 28, 2024) A tug boat pulls alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as it prepares to depart Laem Chabang, Thailand, April 28, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt was in Thailand for a scheduled port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional alliances. Theodore Roosevelt is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine and is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

Date Posted: 04.29.2024
Location: LAEM CHABANG, TH
This work, Theodore Roosevelt Departs Thailand [Image 5 of 5], by SA Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.