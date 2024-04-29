Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202419, "The rescue," Diane Larson

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202419, &quot;The rescue,&quot; Diane Larson

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Texas, free a dolphin ensnared in an illegal fishing net which was removed from the water. Such rescues illustrate the dire consequences illegal fishing gear has on marine life and ecosystems. The Service's mission to protect living marine resources is critical to saving endangered marine life. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202419, "The rescue," Diane Larson, oil, 20 x 16 inches.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 12:09
    Photo ID: 8369292
    VIRIN: 240429-G-VR869-1019
    Resolution: 2418x3000
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    marine environmental protection
    COGAP artwork
    illegal fishing gear
    endangered marine species

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT