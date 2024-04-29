Crew from Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Texas, free a dolphin ensnared in an illegal fishing net which was removed from the water. Such rescues illustrate the dire consequences illegal fishing gear has on marine life and ecosystems. The Service's mission to protect living marine resources is critical to saving endangered marine life. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202419, "The rescue," Diane Larson, oil, 20 x 16 inches.

