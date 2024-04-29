U.S. Navy sailors with Navy Medical Readiness Training Command - Naval Hospital Beaufort hosted a celebration ceremony at the hospital, April 25, 2024. The celebration marked the hospital's 75th Anniversary since its opening and first-in-patient care services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2024 11:02
|Photo ID:
|8369041
|VIRIN:
|240425-M-PC612-1417
|Resolution:
|8106x5407
|Size:
|11.5 MB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Beaufort 75th Anniversary Celebration [Image 31 of 31], by Cpl Dakota Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
