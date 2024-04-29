Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Beaufort 75th Anniversary Celebration [Image 13 of 31]

    Naval Hospital Beaufort 75th Anniversary Celebration

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Navy sailors with Navy Medical Readiness Training Command - Naval Hospital Beaufort hosted a celebration ceremony at the hospital, April 25, 2024. The celebration marked the hospital's 75th Anniversary since its opening and first-in-patient care services. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dakota Dodd)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 11:02
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US
    This work, Naval Hospital Beaufort 75th Anniversary Celebration [Image 31 of 31], by Cpl Dakota Dodd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCRDPI; NMRTCU; Parris Island; MCAS; Beaufort; Port Royal

