While on deployment, the artist experienced excitement at the precise moment when a mission begins and the cutter’s engines fire up and briefly, plumes of smoke are released. “It’s an excitement all on board feel,” she said, “when the vessel is officially underway.” The artist was selected by COGAP for this deployment. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202416, "Start your engines," Debra Keirce, oil, 20 x 16 inches

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 09:11 Photo ID: 8368701 VIRIN: 240429-G-VR869-1016 Resolution: 2436x3000 Size: 4.31 MB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN