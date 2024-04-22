While on deployment, the artist experienced excitement at the precise moment when a mission begins and the cutter’s engines fire up and briefly, plumes of smoke are released. “It’s an excitement all on board feel,” she said, “when the vessel is officially underway.” The artist was selected by COGAP for this deployment. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202416, "Start your engines," Debra Keirce, oil, 20 x 16 inches
