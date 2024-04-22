Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202416, "Start your engines," Debra Keirce

    04.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Coast Guard Art Program

    While on deployment, the artist experienced excitement at the precise moment when a mission begins and the cutter’s engines fire up and briefly, plumes of smoke are released. “It’s an excitement all on board feel,” she said, “when the vessel is officially underway.” The artist was selected by COGAP for this deployment. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202416, "Start your engines," Debra Keirce, oil, 20 x 16 inches

    COGAP artwork
    artist deployment
    start underway

