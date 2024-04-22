Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202415, "Night shift drills," Debra Keirce

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Crew members aboard Coast Guard cutters suit up and practice complex drills well into the night. For many, this means sleep is not guaranteed. To enhance night vision, red light illuminates the cutters. The artist was selected by COGAP for this deployment. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202415, "Night shift drills," Debra Keirce, oil, 20 x 16 inches

