Crew members aboard Coast Guard cutters suit up and practice complex drills well into the night. For many, this means sleep is not guaranteed. To enhance night vision, red light illuminates the cutters. The artist was selected by COGAP for this deployment. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202415, "Night shift drills," Debra Keirce, oil, 20 x 16 inches

