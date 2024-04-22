During the artist’s deployment aboard the Cutter STONE, several night musters occurred on the flight deck. Red and aqua lights were chosen because of their wavelengths which are best for enhancing night vision. The artist was selected by COGAP for this deployment. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202414, "Muster drill at midnight," Debra Keirce, oil, 16 x 20

