    US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202414, "Muster drill at midnight," Debra Keirce

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Coast Guard Art Program

    During the artist’s deployment aboard the Cutter STONE, several night musters occurred on the flight deck. Red and aqua lights were chosen because of their wavelengths which are best for enhancing night vision. The artist was selected by COGAP for this deployment. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Object Id # 202414, "Muster drill at midnight," Debra Keirce, oil, 16 x 20

    Stone
    COGAP artwork
    night muster
    artist deployment

