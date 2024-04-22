Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Two Coast Guard rescue swimmers—aviation survival technicians—from Air Station Kodiak train to rescue a military aviator presumed to be downed. The flight mechanic, poised in the open door of an H-60 helicopter, assists in directing this difficult two-man maneuver. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, "Daring double aviator rescue," George Cavallo, acrylic, 24 x 31.5

    Location: US
    search and rescue
    Kodiak
    rescue swimmer
    helicopter
    COGAP artwork

