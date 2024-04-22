Two Coast Guard rescue swimmers—aviation survival technicians—from Air Station Kodiak train to rescue a military aviator presumed to be downed. The flight mechanic, poised in the open door of an H-60 helicopter, assists in directing this difficult two-man maneuver. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, "Daring double aviator rescue," George Cavallo, acrylic, 24 x 31.5
