A Coast Guard aviation survival technician conducts search and rescue training on a coastal cliff near Cape Disappointment, Wash., while instructors from the Advanced Helicopter Rescue School in Astoria, Ore., observe. The school trains Coast Guard aircrews to conduct search and rescue operations in the most challenging environments and conditions. The region shown here is often called “The Graveyard of the Pacific” due to its extremely dangerous and life-threatening conditions. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Ob ID # 202402, "Mission accomplished," Echo Baker, oil, 16 x 12

