    US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Ob ID # 202402, "Mission accomplished," Echo Baker

    04.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Coast Guard Art Program

    A Coast Guard aviation survival technician conducts search and rescue training on a coastal cliff near Cape Disappointment, Wash., while instructors from the Advanced Helicopter Rescue School in Astoria, Ore., observe. The school trains Coast Guard aircrews to conduct search and rescue operations in the most challenging environments and conditions. The region shown here is often called “The Graveyard of the Pacific” due to its extremely dangerous and life-threatening conditions. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Ob ID # 202402, "Mission accomplished," Echo Baker, oil, 16 x 12

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 04.29.2024 07:49
    Photo ID: 8368625
    VIRIN: 240429-G-VR869-1002
    Resolution: 2357x3000
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    search and rescue
    Astoria
    rescue swimmer
    Advanced Helicopter Rescue School
    COGAP artwork

