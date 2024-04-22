A gunner’s mate chief prepares the line throwing gun on the flight deck of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter ALEX HALEY. The gun is used to pass lines from one ship to another. The cutter’s crew rescued a disabled fishing vessel in the Bering Sea with eight people aboard, and towed them into safe waters near Adak, Alaska. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Ob ID # 202401. "Line throwing gun," Acacia Anglin, oil, 10.5 x 8.25

