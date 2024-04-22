Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Ob ID # 202401. "Line throwing gun," Acacia Anglin

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Coast Guard Art Program

    A gunner’s mate chief prepares the line throwing gun on the flight deck of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter ALEX HALEY. The gun is used to pass lines from one ship to another. The cutter’s crew rescued a disabled fishing vessel in the Bering Sea with eight people aboard, and towed them into safe waters near Adak, Alaska. US Coast Guard Art Program 2024 Collection, Ob ID # 202401. "Line throwing gun," Acacia Anglin, oil, 10.5 x 8.25

    Location: US
    night
    rescue
    patrol
    commercial vessel
    COGAP artwork

