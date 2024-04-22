Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: U.S., Philippine Marines Conduct Jungle Training on Balabac Island [Image 4 of 6]

    Balikatan 24: U.S., Philippine Marines Conduct Jungle Training on Balabac Island

    BALABAC ISLAND, PHILIPPINES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joshua Henneberg, a rifleman assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, weaves banana leaves to build a shelter during Exercise Balikatan 24 on Balabac Island, Philippines, April 26, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
