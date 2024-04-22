Balikatan 24: U.S., Philippine Marines Conduct Jungle Training on Balabac Island

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joshua Henneberg, a rifleman assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, weaves banana leaves to build a shelter during Exercise Balikatan 24 on Balabac Island, Philippines, April 26, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

