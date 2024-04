U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Harvin, a team leader assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, uses banana leaves to build a shelter with Philippine Marines during Exercise Balikatan 24 on Balabac Island, Philippines, April 26, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.29.2024 05:14 Photo ID: 8368516 VIRIN: 240426-M-HY848-1179 Resolution: 5809x3875 Size: 3.9 MB Location: BALABAC ISLAND, PH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: U.S., Philippine Marines Conduct Jungle Training on Balabac Island [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.