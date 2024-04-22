Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kalundborg port operation for DEFENDER 24 [Image 13 of 15]

    Kalundborg port operation for DEFENDER 24

    KALUNDBORG, ITALY

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A CH-47 Chinook helicopter, which had been transported to the vessel Green Ocean in support of DEFENDER 24, is seen preparing to take off from the port of Kalundborg, Denmark, April 21, 2024. The vessel carries more than 900 pieces of military equipment. This is the first time the U.S. Army has utilized this seaport for port operations, marking a new logistical pathway that enhances U.S. strategic flexibility and reach to the “High North” in order to defend its NATO allies. Military exercises involving NATO allies and partner nations in the European theater remain an integral part of demonstrating our capability, our readiness, and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

