Balikatan 24: 8th TSC Meet with the Batanes Vice Governor

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for a photo with Vice Governor Ignacio C. Villa, the provincial vice governor of Batanes, during Exercise Balikatan 24 at the Office of the Batanes Governor in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, April 24, 2024. Helwig, and Villa met to discuss Philippine government construction processes and priorities. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

