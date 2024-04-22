Balikatan 24: 8th TSC Meet with the Batanes Vice Governor

U.S. Army Maj. Dok K. Chon, a civil affairs planner assigned to I Corps, discusses Philippine government construction processes and priorities with Philippine Marine Corps Capt. Jeffery F. Neyney the commanding officer of the 10th Marine Company, Marine Battalion Landing Team-10, in support of Exercise Balikatan 24 at the Office of the Batanes Governor in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, April 24, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

Date Taken: 04.23.2024 Location: BASCO, PH