    Balikatan 24: 8th TSC Meet with the Batanes Vice Governor [Image 1 of 3]

    Balikatan 24: 8th TSC Meet with the Batanes Vice Governor

    BASCO, PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, discusses Philippine government construction processes and priorities with Vice Governor Ignacio C. Villa, the provincial vice governor of Batanes, during Exercise Balikatan 24 at the Office of the Batanes Governor in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, April 24, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore )

    This work, Balikatan 24: 8th TSC Meet with the Batanes Vice Governor [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

