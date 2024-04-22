Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miss America at Würth 400 [Image 4 of 21]

    Miss America at Würth 400

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2024

    Photo by Miriam Thurber  

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, Miss America 2024, answers question from Fox reporter at the Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Del., on April 28, 2024. Before riding as the Honorary Pace Car Official for the Würth 400 NASCAR race, Marsh spoke with visitors about serving both in and out of uniform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 21:20
    Location: DOVER, DE, US
    This work, Miss America at Würth 400 [Image 21 of 21], by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NASCAR
    miss america
    Monster Mile
    madison marsh

