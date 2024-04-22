Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Community Member Receives Impact Iwakuni Award [Image 4 of 6]

    MCAS Iwakuni Community Member Receives Impact Iwakuni Award

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cyrielle Moutsinga, an aviation operations specialist with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, and a native of New York, center, poses for a photo with Sgt. Maj. Jody Armentrout, the sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Texas, left, and Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of MCAS Iwakuni, and a native of Pennsylvania, after being awarded the March 2024 Impact Iwakuni award at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 24, 2024. The Impact Iwakuni award is presented monthly to recipients that make a significant positive impact on the community. Moutsinga was presented the award in part to recognize her volunteer work and mentorship as the MAG-12 Single Marine Program representative for the past 17 months. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Community Member Receives Impact Iwakuni Award [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

