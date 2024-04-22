MCAS Iwakuni Community Member Receives Impact Iwakuni Award

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pennsylvania, right, presents the March 2024 Impact Iwakuni award to Cpl. Cyrielle Moutsinga, an aviation operations specialist with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, and a native of New York, at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, April 24, 2024. The Impact Iwakuni award is presented monthly to recipients that make a significant positive impact on the community. Moutsinga was presented the award in part to recognize her volunteer work and mentorship as the MAG-12 Single Marine Program representative for the past 17 months. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

