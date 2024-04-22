U.S. Marines Corps Staff Sgt. Brian Prasad, a non-lethal weapons instructor with Provost Marshal Office Special Reaction Team, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, gives a debrief to Marines after they were sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) during the Martial Arts Instructor course (MAI) on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Apr 18, 2024. The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program aims to strengthen the mental and moral resiliency of individual Marines through realistic combative training, warriors' ethos studies, and physical hardening. The MAI course certifies Marines to train and test other Marines in various belt levels of the MCMAP. Prasad is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.28.2024 20:13 Photo ID: 8368032 VIRIN: 240417-M-WK421-1357 Resolution: 4164x6246 Size: 3.14 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAI Students Trained with OC Spray [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.