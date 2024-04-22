MAI Students Trained with OC Spray

U.S. Marines Corps Staff Sgt. Brian Prasad, a non-lethal weapons instructor with Provost Marshal Office Special Reaction Team, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, gives a debrief to Marines after they were sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) during the Martial Arts Instructor course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Apr 18, 2024. The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program aims to strengthen the mental and moral resiliency of individual Marines through realistic combative training, warriors' ethos studies, and physical hardening. The training gives Marines an understanding of the effects of OC exposure and non-lethal capabilities. Prasad is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

