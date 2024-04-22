Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAI Students Trained with OC Spray [Image 13 of 14]

    MAI Students Trained with OC Spray

    CAMP FOSTER, JAPAN

    04.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines Corps Staff Sgt. Brian Prasad, a non-lethal weapons instructor with Provost Marshal Office Special Reaction Team, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, gives a debrief to Marines after they were sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) during the Martial Arts Instructor course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Apr 18, 2024. The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program aims to strengthen the mental and moral resiliency of individual Marines through realistic combative training, warriors' ethos studies, and physical hardening. The training gives Marines an understanding of the effects of OC exposure and non-lethal capabilities. Prasad is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 20:13
    VIRIN: 240417-M-WK421-1356
    OC Spray
    MCMAP
    Marines
    Readiness
    Lethality

