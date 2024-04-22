U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force use Marine Corps Martial Art Program techniques to subdue one another on the ground after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) during the Martial Arts Instructor course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Apr 18, 2024. MCMAP aims to strengthen the mental and moral resiliency of individual Marines through realistic combative training, warriors' ethos studies, and physical hardening. The training gives Marines an understanding of the effects of OC exposure and non-lethal capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.28.2024 20:13 Photo ID: 8368028 VIRIN: 240417-M-WK421-1352 Resolution: 4256x6384 Size: 6.13 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAI Students Trained with OC Spray [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.