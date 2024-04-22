U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Matthew McPeak, an engineer equipment mechanic with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, executes a Marine Corps Martial Art Program technique after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) during the Martial Arts Instructor course (MAI) on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Apr 18, 2024. The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program aims to strengthen the mental and moral resiliency of individual Marines through realistic combative training, warriors' ethos studies, and physical hardening. The training gives Marines an understanding of the effects of OC exposure and non-lethal capabilities. McPeak is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.28.2024 20:13 Photo ID: 8368027 VIRIN: 240417-M-WK421-1345 Resolution: 6046x4031 Size: 4.03 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAI Students Trained with OC Spray [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.