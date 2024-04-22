MAI Students Trained with OC Spray

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Abdoukarim Sy, a motor transport operator with 7th Communication Battalion, Marine Information Group, and Cpl. Galvin Martinez, a correctional officer with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, use Marine Corps Martial Art Program techniques to subdue one another after being sprayed with oleoresin capscium (OC) during the Martial Arts Instructor course on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Apr 18, 2024. MCMAP aims to strengthen the mental and moral resiliency of individual Marines through realistic combative training, warriors' ethos studies, and physical hardening. The training gives Marines an understanding of the effects of OC exposure and non-lethal capabilities. Sy is a native of New Jersey and Martinez is a native of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

