2nd BCT Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault Combined Arms Rehearsal

Soldiers of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participate in a combined arms rehearsal for a Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault as part of Operation Lethal Eagle 24.1, April 22, 2024, at Fort Campbell, Ky.



Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault (L2A2) allows the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to rapidly concentrate highly lethal, low-signature, and cohesive combat forces from dispersed locations to overwhelm adversaries at a place and time of our choosing. L2A2 means delivering one brigade combat team over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, arriving as a cohesive element where the enemy least expects it, capable of fighting behind enemy lines for 14 or more days.

