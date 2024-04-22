Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd BCT Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 3 of 8]

    2nd BCT Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault Combined Arms Rehearsal

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participate in a combined arms rehearsal for a Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault as part of Operation Lethal Eagle 24.1, April 22, 2024, at Fort Campbell, Ky.
    Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault (L2A2) allows the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) to rapidly concentrate highly lethal, low-signature, and cohesive combat forces from dispersed locations to overwhelm adversaries at a place and time of our choosing. L2A2 means delivering one brigade combat team over 500 nautical miles in one period of darkness, arriving as a cohesive element where the enemy least expects it, capable of fighting behind enemy lines for 14 or more days.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 11:48
    Photo ID: 8367708
    VIRIN: 240422-A-MJ406-7217
    Resolution: 7008x3944
    Size: 15.57 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2nd BCT Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS

