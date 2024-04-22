Fueled from Above

Soldiers from Impact Company 328th Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Brigade, Task Force Paxton, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania National Guard met on Freedom Ramp with Marines from Raging Bull Company of Marine Aircraft Group 26 out of Marine Corps Air Station, New River, North Carolina. Flying a CV-22 Osprey the Marines fueled three transport trucks for Impact.

