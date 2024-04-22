Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueled from Above [Image 6 of 10]

    Fueled from Above

    DJIBOUTI

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Capt. Owen Dietrich 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Soldiers from Impact Company 328th Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Brigade, Task Force Paxton, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania National Guard met on Freedom Ramp with Marines from Raging Bull Company of Marine Aircraft Group 26 out of Marine Corps Air Station, New River, North Carolina. Flying a CV-22 Osprey the Marines fueled three transport trucks for Impact.

    Africa
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    Task Force Paxton
    TF Paxton

