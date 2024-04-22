U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 huddle before a friendly game of basketball between U.S. Marines and Australian Defence Force members at the Darwin Basketball Stadium, NT, Australia, April 27, 2024. The game provided a friendly, competitive environment further strengthening the Australia-U.S. Alliance. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2024 Date Posted: 04.28.2024 07:05 Photo ID: 8367584 VIRIN: 240427-M-TE664-1067 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 22.7 MB Location: DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly basketball game [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.