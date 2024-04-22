MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly basketball game

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 and Australian Defence Force members participate in a friendly game of basketball at the Darwin Basketball Stadium, NT, Australia, April 27, 2024. The game provided a friendly, competitive environment further strengthening the Australia-U.S. Alliance. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

