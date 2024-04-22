Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly basketball game [Image 1 of 10]

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly basketball game

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    04.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 and Australian Defence Force members jump for a tipoff during a friendly game of basketball at the Darwin Basketball Stadium, NT, Australia, April 27, 2024. The game provided a friendly, competitive environment further strengthening the Australia-U.S. Alliance. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.28.2024 07:07
    Photo ID: 8367580
    VIRIN: 240427-M-TE664-1074
    Resolution: 4231x2821
    Size: 9.61 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly basketball game [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly basketball game
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly basketball game
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly basketball game
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly basketball game
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly basketball game
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly basketball game
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly basketball game
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly basketball game
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly basketball game
    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Marines, ADF compete in friendly basketball game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Basketball
    Australian Defense Force
    Allies
    Marines
    Australian Army
    MRF-D

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT