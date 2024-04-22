NMRTC Charleston changes command

U.S. Navy Capt. Lanny Littlejohn, prospective U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Charleston commander and Naval Health Clinic Charleston director, addresses the crowd during the NMRTC Charleston Change of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 26, 2024. The mission of NMRTC Charleston is to ensure a medically ready force by providing high quality care to the nuclear community, fleet, and its beneficiaries while strengthening network partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

