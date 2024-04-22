NMRTC Charleston changes command

Members of the U.S. Navy salute the colors during the U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Charleston Change of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 26, 2024. The mission of NMRTC Charleston is to ensure a medically ready force by providing high quality care to the nuclear community, fleet, and its beneficiaries while strengthening network partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

