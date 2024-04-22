Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Charleston changes command [Image 2 of 7]

    NMRTC Charleston changes command

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Charleston Color Guard posts the colors during the NMRTC Charleston Change of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 26, 2024. The mission of NMRTC Charleston is to ensure a medically ready force by providing high quality care to the nuclear community, fleet, and its beneficiaries while strengthening network partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Medical
    U.S. Navy
    Naval Health Clinic
    JBC
    NMRTC

