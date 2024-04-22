U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Charleston Color Guard posts the colors during the NMRTC Charleston Change of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 26, 2024. The mission of NMRTC Charleston is to ensure a medically ready force by providing high quality care to the nuclear community, fleet, and its beneficiaries while strengthening network partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2024 19:43
|Photo ID:
|8367443
|VIRIN:
|240426-F-DY859-1199
|Resolution:
|4763x3169
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NMRTC Charleston changes command [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
