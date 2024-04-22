Truman Flight Operations

210424-N-FY193-1067 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Apr. 24, 2024) Truman sailors assigned to the crash and salvage team inspect the front landing gear hydrualics of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, aboard the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Apr. 24, 2024 Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mike Shen)

