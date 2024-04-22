210424-N-FY193-1021 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Apr. 24, 2024) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Zander Seberson, a native of Waco, Texas, tightens a chain of an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the "Blue Tails" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121, aboard the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Apr. 24, 2024 Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mike Shen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.27.2024 09:12 Photo ID: 8367152 VIRIN: 240424-N-FY193-1021 Resolution: 4473x2982 Size: 876.87 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.