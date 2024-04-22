Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman Flight Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    Truman Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Seaman Michael Shen 

    USS Harry S Truman

    210424-N-FY193-1021 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Apr. 24, 2024) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Zander Seberson, a native of Waco, Texas, tightens a chain of an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the "Blue Tails" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 121, aboard the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Apr. 24, 2024 Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting flight deck certification as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mike Shen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.27.2024 09:12
    Photo ID: 8367152
    VIRIN: 240424-N-FY193-1021
    Resolution: 4473x2982
    Size: 876.87 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SN Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Truman Flight Operations
    Truman Flight Operations
    Truman Flight Operations
    Truman Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT