Balikatan 24: 3rd MBDE Hosts 15th MEU

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, receives a gift from Philippine Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Brigade during a key leader engagement during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Philippine Marine Base Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines April 23, 2024. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

Date Taken: 04.23.2024 Date Posted: 04.27.2024 Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH