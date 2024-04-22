U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, signs the 3rd Marine Brigade distinguished visitor logbook as a sign of respect amongst leaders during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Philippine Marine Base Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines April 23, 2024. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2024 Date Posted: 04.27.2024 07:11 Photo ID: 8367118 VIRIN: 240423-M-HY848-1012 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 20.25 MB Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 24: 3rd MBDE Hosts 15th MEU [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.