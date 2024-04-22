Balikatan 24: 3rd MBDE Hosts 15th MEU

Philippine Marine Brig. Gen. Antonio Mangoroban, commanding general of 3rd Marine Brigade, welcomes key leaders from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit to the 3rd MBDE Headquarters at Philippine Marine Base Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, during Exercise Balikatan 24, April 23, 2024. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

