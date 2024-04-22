20240423-N-TY639-1010 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 23, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Sailors lay the remains of deceased service members to rest during a burial-at-sea ceremony April 23, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Nass)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2024 Date Posted: 04.27.2024 07:01 Photo ID: 8367098 VIRIN: 240423-N-TY639-1010 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.8 MB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman Burial at Sea [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Matthew Nass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.