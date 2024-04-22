Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman Burial at Sea [Image 6 of 11]

    Truman Burial at Sea

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Mcguire 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240423-N-SW048-1316 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 23, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Sailors lay the remains of deceased service members to rest during a burial-at-sea ceremony, April 23, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.27.2024 07:01
    Photo ID: 8367097
    VIRIN: 240423-N-SW048-1316
    Resolution: 3876x2584
    Size: 712.25 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman Burial at Sea [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Logan Mcguire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Truman Burial at Sea
    Truman Burial at Sea
    Truman Burial at Sea
    Truman Burial at Sea
    Truman Burial at Sea
    Truman Burial at Sea
    Truman Burial at Sea
    Truman Burial at Sea
    Truman Burial at Sea
    Truman Burial at Sea
    Truman Burial at Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT