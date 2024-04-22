Truman Burial at Sea

240423-N-SW048-1299 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 23, 2024) Capt. Dave Snowden, commanding officer, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), gives a speech during a burial-at-sea ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 23, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)

