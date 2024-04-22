Truman Burial at Sea

240423-N-SW048-1307 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 23, 2024) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Sailors lay the remains of deceased service members to rest during a burial-at-sea ceremony April 23, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway as part of the basic phase. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan McGuire)

