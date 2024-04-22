Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: Maj. Gen. Helwig Visits U.S., Filipino Partners at Basco Port, Basco [Image 16 of 17]

    Balikatan 24: Maj. Gen. Helwig Visits U.S., Filipino Partners at Basco Port, Basco

    BASCO, PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, the commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command poses for a photo with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command during, Exercise Balikatan 24 at Basco Port in Batanes, Philippines, April 24, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.27.2024 03:19
    Photo ID: 8366970
    VIRIN: 240423-A-PR546-1495
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.92 MB
    Location: BASCO, PH
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: Maj. Gen. Helwig Visits U.S., Filipino Partners at Basco Port, Basco [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFP
    Balikatan
    U.S. Army
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24
    FriendsPartnerAllies

