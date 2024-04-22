Philippine Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Pacific, and 38th Air Defense Brigade members stand in front of the MIM-104 Patriot system’s radar belonging to Bravo Battery, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery, as part of the week-long Joint Integrated Air And Missile Defense exchange during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 25, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

