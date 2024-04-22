Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: Joint Integrated Air & Missile Defense Exchange [Image 10 of 11]

    Balikatan 24: Joint Integrated Air &amp; Missile Defense Exchange

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Maj. Trevor Wild 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Christian de Jong, Bravo Battery, 1-1 Air Defense Artillery, 38th Air Defense Brigade, teaches members of the Philippine Army about the MIM-104 Patriot System as part of the Joint Integrated Air And Missile Defense exchange during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Clark Air Base, Philippines, April 25, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Trevor Wild)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.27.2024 04:04
    Photo ID: 8366968
    VIRIN: 240425-A-SU758-1010
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13.4 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: Joint Integrated Air & Missile Defense Exchange [Image 11 of 11], by MAJ Trevor Wild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    US Army
    AFP
    Balikatan
    JASDF
    IAMD
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

