Balikatan 24: Maj. Gen. Helwig Visits U.S., Filipino Partners at Basco Port, Basco

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, the commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command poses with U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and 8th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, 18th Medical Command, during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Basco Port in Basco, Batanes, Philippines, April 24, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

